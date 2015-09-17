Seems I have survived a year, must have something to do with the lusty ladies of the vine.

She waded through me with an ocean of metaphors.

And I dancing barefoot in her sands

whispered her calling card into the tide.

She winked, she laughed, she beguiled

and I was young again

And full moon over her waves,

I fived and sevened to five …

windward she set sail,

eyes leeward to cast a spell.

orange in her wake.

And I was old again.

and gladly tacked to be a fool again

Through five to 7th Heaven and five to Hell again

To shore love again the ladies of Five-7-five-lock-in-shire.

her hazel hair hid

haikued harrowed horizons.

hunter heed her heart.

And I to Hell and back again

Booked another passage.