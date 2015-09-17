Newsvine

About "... the river is everywhere at once, at the source and at the mouth, at the waterfall, at the ferry, at the rapids, in the sea, in the mountains, everywhere at once, and that there is only the present time for it, not the shadow of the past, not th Since: Sep 2014

Seems I have survived a year, must have something to do with the lusty ladies of the vine.

By Hallux
Thu Sep 17, 2015 3:22 PM
    She waded through me with an ocean of metaphors.

    And I dancing barefoot in her sands

    whispered her calling card into the tide.

    She winked, she laughed, she beguiled

         and I was young again

    And full moon over her waves,

    I fived and sevened to five …

         windward she set sail,

         eyes leeward to cast a spell.

         orange in her wake.

    And I was old again.

    and gladly tacked to be a fool again

    Through five to 7th Heaven and five to Hell again

    To shore love again the ladies of Five-7-five-lock-in-shire.

         her hazel hair hid

         haikued harrowed horizons.

         hunter heed her heart.

    And I to Hell and back again

    Booked another passage.

