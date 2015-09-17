Seems I have survived a year, must have something to do with the lusty ladies of the vine.

She waded through me with an ocean of metaphors.
And I dancing barefoot in her sands
whispered her calling card into the tide.
She winked, she laughed, she beguiled
and I was young again
And full moon over her waves,
I fived and sevened to five …
windward she set sail,
eyes leeward to cast a spell.
orange in her wake.
And I was old again.
and gladly tacked to be a fool again
Through five to 7th Heaven and five to Hell again
To shore love again the ladies of Five-7-five-lock-in-shire.
her hazel hair hid
haikued harrowed horizons.
hunter heed her heart.
And I to Hell and back again
Booked another passage.