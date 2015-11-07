What is Your Atheist Affiliation?

At the behest of my ‘anma I was baptized twice, Anglican and Greek Orthodox. When old enough to walk alone, I was pitched off to Sunday school at a Protestant Church. This was followed by several enlightened dark years of spilling my seed … I digress … then there was the Presbyterian’s daughter who fell to a Catholic wench of many charms; not the least of which was my holding her hand during a Latin Mass. I was truly beside myself in a cloud of unknowing.

The Jewish lass that stripped my virginity in a shoe closet … my butt was well heeled and my spirit well healed … drugs led to Krishna Kunts and Zen Zen-infidels ... and a certain Maoist Madam from Marseillaise.

In the end, mine? The Eve who dared and became a Mary Magdalena who tried to care and was transformed into an Anais Nin who said, “Fuck you!!”