Hallux

About "... the river is everywhere at once, at the source and at the mouth, at the waterfall, at the ferry, at the rapids, in the sea, in the mountains, everywhere at once, and that there is only the present time for it, not the shadow of the past, not th Articles: 37 Seeds: 51 Comments: 10014 Since: Sep 2014

What is Your Atheist Affiliation?

By Hallux
Sat Nov 7, 2015 11:10 AM
At the behest of my ‘anma I was baptized twice, Anglican and Greek Orthodox. When old enough to walk alone, I was pitched off to Sunday school at a Protestant Church. This was followed by several enlightened dark years of spilling my seed … I digress … then there was the Presbyterian’s daughter who fell to a Catholic wench of many charms; not the least of which was my holding her hand during a Latin Mass. I was truly beside myself in a cloud of unknowing.

The Jewish lass that stripped my virginity in a shoe closet … my butt was well heeled and my spirit well healed … drugs led to Krishna Kunts and Zen Zen-infidels ... and a certain Maoist Madam from Marseillaise.

In the end, mine? The Eve who dared and became a Mary Magdalena who tried to care and was transformed into an Anais Nin who said, “Fuck you!!”

