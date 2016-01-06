Newsvine

Donald Trump threatens to pull £700m investment from Scotland - BBC News

SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Donald Trump has threatened to withhold £700m of investment in Scotland if he is banned from entering the UK.

MPs will debate later this month whether the US presidential hopeful should be refused entry.

It follows the billionaire property tycoon calling for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the US.

More than half a million people backed a petition calling on the tycoon to be barred for his comments, triggering a debate in the Commons.

However, there will be no vote at the end of the debate and it will be up to Home Secretary Theresa May to decide whether or not Mr Trump should be excluded from the UK.

