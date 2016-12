i loved her as all men should

watching pipers race in the sand

and race again to the ebb and flow of surf’s whim

i loved her as all men could

with sunlight dancing faeries into eyes

and leaves clapping in the ears of a gentle wind

i loved her as all men would

to lay in snow ... and make wings

wings for angels giving flight to dreams

and now i search the other ould

it writes in sand

moves under leaves

hides behind a snowflake

… and ... whispers.