This is the Donald Trump makeup tutorial we've all been waiting for | Irish Examiner

Donald Trump is a man of many trades; business, politics, television and now apparently beauty, too. Trump’s signature glow is the talk of the beauty world, and this informative makeup guru is on hand to tell you exactly how to recreate his look. Disclaimer: we shouldn’t really need to say this, but this tutorial is totally tongue-in-cheek and it’s probably not wise to cover your face in Cheetos.
Seeded on Fri Mar 25, 2016 7:58 AM
