How American gun deaths and gun laws compare to Canada's | National Observer

Guns, guns and more guns. The argument goes that fewer guns in the hands of law abiding citizens means that criminals will have more of them. The irrationality of this argument leaves out the obvious proportionality that occurs under strict nationwide controls: fewer guns are available for the bad guys to take from the good guys.
