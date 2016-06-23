Newsvine

Recently SiN was disparagingly referred to as an echo chamber which oddly enough was the reason I joined up ... for the echoes of laughter. Here are 15 types for the addled addicts to add to.

  1. Smirk: Slight, often fleeting upturning  of the corners of  the mouth, completely voluntary and controllable;
  2. Smile: Silent, voluntary and controllable, more perceptible than a smirk; begins to release endorphins;
  3. Grin: Silent, controllable, but uses more facial muscles (e.g.,  eyes begin to narrow);
  4. Snicker: First emergence of  sound with facial muscles, but still controllable (if  you hold in a snicker, it builds up gas);
  5. Giggle: Has a 50 percent chance of  reversal to avoid a full laugh; sound of giggling is amusing; efforts to suppress it tend to increase its strength;
  6. Chuckle: Involves chest muscles with deeper pitch;
  7. Chortle: originates even deeper in the chest and involves muscles of torso; usually provokes laughter in others;
  8. Laugh: Involves facial and thoracic muscles as well as abdomen and extremities; sound of  barking or  snorting;
  9. Cackle: First involuntary stage; pitch is higher and body begins to rock, spine extends and flexes, with an upturning  of  head;
  10. Guffaw: Full body response; feet stomp, arms wave, thighs slapped, torso rocks, sound is deep and loud; may result in free flowing of  tears, increased heart rate, and breathlessness; strongest solitary laughter experience;
  11. Howl: Volume and pitch rise higher and higher and body becomes more animated;
  12. Shriek: Greater intensity than howl; sense of  helplessness and vulnerability;
  13. Roar: Lose individuality; i.e., the audience roars!
  14. Convulse: Body is completely out of  control in a fit of laughter resembling a seizure; extremities flail aimlessly, balance is lost, gasp for breath, collapse or  fall off chair;
  15. Die laughing: Instant of total helplessness; a brief, physically intense, transcendent experience; having died, we thereafter report a refreshing moment of  breathlessness and exhaustion with colors more vivid and everything sparkling; everything is renewed.
