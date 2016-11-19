Russian Government Spokeswoman Suggests Trump Won Thanks To 'The Jews'

What does one do when caught meddling in another's affairs and need to shift the converastion? Russia spin-drys their dirty hands by naming the Jews for Trump's victory. Ah the road of well travelled propaganda when you need to pass the buck.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman who has made caustic rhetoric and sarcastic social-media posts a staple of her public outreach, has an idea whom U.S. President-elect Donald Trump can thank for his stunning victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton: "the Jews."

In an appearance that has triggered accusations of anti-Semitism, Zakharova suggested on a nationally televised talk show over the weekend that money from Jewish people played a key role in Trump's win.

Conversations she had with American Jews in September while in New York for the UN General Assembly made it clear that the billionaire businessman would triumph, she said.

"If you want to know what will happen in America, who do you have to talk to? You have to talk to the Jews, naturally. But of course," Zakharova said, prompting applause from the studio audience of Sunday Evening, a show hosted by pro-Kremlin television personality Vladimir Solovyov.