In a move that took both Wall Street, and Main Street USA, by surprise, the world’s largest nation has announced the acquisition of the world’s largest retailer. The Beijing-based People’s Republic of China will acquire the Bentonville Arkansas-based Wal-Mart in straight swap of US Federal debt for the retailer’s outstanding stock. The transaction is expected to close immediately, and will result in the renaming of all 8,500 Wal-Mart stores as “Great Wall Mart”, and the rebranding of the retailer’s Sam’s Club outlets as “Mao’s Club.
China Buys Walmart, Will Rebrand As GreatWallmart
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 8:20 AM
