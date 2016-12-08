Newsvine

China Buys Walmart, Will Rebrand As GreatWallmart

In a move that took both Wall Street, and Main Street USA, by surprise, the world’s largest nation has announced the acquisition of the world’s largest retailer.   The Beijing-based People’s Republic of China will acquire the Bentonville Arkansas-based Wal-Mart in straight swap of US Federal debt for the retailer’s outstanding stock.   The transaction is expected to close immediately, and will result in the renaming of all 8,500 Wal-Mart stores as “Great Wall Mart”, and the rebranding of the retailer’s  Sam’s Club outlets as “Mao’s Club.

