We are the dinosaurs who threaten extinction.

We are the dinosaurs.

Even though we pretend that the ‘others’ are, we play the game. My daughter and her generation are not, they would like us all to STFU.

My daughter, Gabrielle, attended a school that taught not only comparative religion but also comparative ideology and comparative economics; as such she and her friends have spread their wings and flown into the world at large, a world of imagination tied to communication. They have no fear of openness but are terrified by our retrenchment into closedness.

In simple language, Gabrielle has few fears about Islamic whatevers, what she fears is walking the streets with them … that her western xenophobic demographic will beat the crap out of her for doing so.