Vine Vixen Valentine

This woman
This river of gravity
that flows over and pulls under.
This wind of echoed
hands that raised not just a nipple.
This valley of hot springs forged from ice ...
the flower of death deserved and life earned.
This leap of faith quantumed or quantumned not
a muse both quirked and quaked.
This dance upon moon’s sunlight rippled wake.
This nectar that makes gods and devils drink
of lies true to take ...
This melody that reveals and revels
for and four times to fore again into ...
This woman.
She dances on my finger tips
Muses me with a thousand lips
Teasing I know ya but who ya ...
And I as waxed life willows and wanes
must ask what love did I deploy
for the absinthe gal at the end of the bar ...
That she so easily edited
this me.