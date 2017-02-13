Vine Vixen Valentine

This woman

This river of gravity

that flows over and pulls under.

This wind of echoed

hands that raised not just a nipple.

This valley of hot springs forged from ice ...

the flower of death deserved and life earned.

This leap of faith quantumed or quantumned not

a muse both quirked and quaked.

This dance upon moon’s sunlight rippled wake.

This nectar that makes gods and devils drink

of lies true to take ...

This melody that reveals and revels

for and four times to fore again into ...

This woman.

She dances on my finger tips

Muses me with a thousand lips

Teasing I know ya but who ya ...

And I as waxed life willows and wanes

must ask what love did I deploy

for the absinthe gal at the end of the bar ...

That she so easily edited

this me.