Vine Vixen Valentine

By Hallux
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:13 AM
    This woman

    This river of gravity

         that flows over and pulls under.

    This wind of echoed

         hands that raised not just a nipple.

    This valley of hot springs forged from ice ...

         the flower of death deserved and life earned.

    This leap of faith quantumed or quantumned not

         a muse both quirked and quaked.

    This dance upon moon’s sunlight rippled wake.

    This nectar that makes gods and devils drink

         of lies true to take ...

    This melody that reveals and revels

         for and four times to fore again into ...

    This woman.

         She dances on my finger tips

         Muses me with a thousand lips

         Teasing I know ya but who ya ...

              And I as waxed life willows and wanes

              must ask what love did I deploy

              for the absinthe gal at the end of the bar ...

    That she so easily edited

         this me.

