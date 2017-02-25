7 Reasons Men NEED To Pee Sitting Down

Seeing as I clean my bathroom sitting down was a no-brainer. There are other reasons but none so important as those than cohabiting with other people.

Okay, I’m going to get a little personal here and I know a lot of you will be put off by talking about going to the toilet. I also know that a lot of men will take the piss out of me for what I am about to write (no I’m not going to pardon the pun, I hate that).

For the last few years I now find it much more comfortable and better for me when I pee sitting down. I think it started when I came home drunk one night and had to pee in the dark, and I knew that whilst my aim is normally good, it might be just a little off target when I was inebriated, and I knew it was one of those longs pees (the kind you get when your bladder is so full it actually starts to hurt), it was also one of those ones that was soooooo good when it all came flooding out, you know what I mean, you just have to say ‘ahhhhhhhhhhh….’

Anyway I digress. I peed sitting down, and remember thinking ‘Ah! this is so much better than standing up’ And also now that I am getting a little older, my bladder is not behaving itself as it should and when I go to the toilet standing up, I finish up, give a little wiggle to make sure it’s all done, zip myself up, only to find that there’s a sneaky little volume of pee still left, and I quickly unzip and try and force that last drop out. Inevitably it never fully comes out and there’s the little dribble that comes when you walk out the bathroom (not time for the Kanga pants yet though).

I kept this to myself for a while, and then I seen a program on TV about it, and I blurted out to my wife and sons, ‘Oh, I pee sitting down’ , you can imagine the funny looks I got and the laughter from my sons that followed.

I found out a few benefits for myself whilst peeing sitting down, so I did a little research and was shocked at all the literature out there on this (hardly any) So I decided to write an article about it.

If you’re male then pay heed, if you’re a female reading this, please pass this onto the men in your life