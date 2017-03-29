Prosecutors announce 15 felony charges for anti-abortion activists who secretly filmed Planned Parenthood

David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who worked for an organization called the Center for Medical Progress, recorded widely-discredited videos purporting to show evidence of abortion providers selling fetal remains. In Jan. 2016, a Texas grand jury investigating the videos declined to charge Planned Parenthood with wrongdoing, instead indicting Daleidan and Merritt with tampering with government records.
Texas prosecutors dropped those charges last July.
Sorry Texas, California has something to say.