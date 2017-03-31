Mike Pence doesn't eat alone with women. That speaks volumes | Jessica Valenti | Opinion | The Guardian

I have to hand it to conservatives: it’s 2017, and somehow they have Americans debating whether it’s appropriate to dine alone with a woman.

You see, this week a Washington Post article about Karen Pence revealed that the vice-president will not eat a meal with a woman other than his wife. Those on the right are commending Pence’s marital devotion and moral fortitude, claiming that such a rule is a smart defense against sexual temptation.

One conservative blogger questioned where there was ever a good reason for a married person to eat out alone with a member of the opposite sex; the former CEO of the blog RedState chimed in to answer: “Planning your spouse’s surprise party or funeral and that is it.”