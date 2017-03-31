Newsvine

Hallux

About "... the river is everywhere at once, at the source and at the mouth, at the waterfall, at the ferry, at the rapids, in the sea, in the mountains, everywhere at once, and that there is only the present time for it, not the shadow of the past, not th Articles: 38 Seeds: 59 Comments: 10522 Since: Sep 2014

Mike Pence doesn't eat alone with women. That speaks volumes | Jessica Valenti | Opinion | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Hallux View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:50 AM
Discuss:

I have to hand it to conservatives: it’s 2017, and somehow they have Americans debating whether it’s appropriate to dine alone with a woman.

You see, this week a Washington Post article about Karen Pence revealed that the vice-president will not eat a meal with a woman other than his wife. Those on the right are commending Pence’s marital devotion and moral fortitude, claiming that such a rule is a smart defense against sexual temptation.

One conservative blogger questioned where there was ever a good reason for a married person to eat out alone with a member of the opposite sex; the former CEO of the blog RedState chimed in to answer: “Planning your spouse’s surprise party or funeral and that is it.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor