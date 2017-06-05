Newsvine

Opera vs. Trump

By Hallux
Mon Jun 5, 2017 7:45 AM
For opera lovers or opera haters.

Believe it or not, in an aria with so many words, we actually still did not manage to fit in everything we wanted to say about "45"!
Singers: Rebecca Nelsen and Eric Stoklossa
https://www.facebook.com/rebeccanelsensoprano/

https://www.facebook.com/ericstoklossatenor/

Special thanks to SNL and Adam Sandler's "Operaman" for the inspiration.

This work is a political, critical parody, and therefore protected under the fair use clause of the copyright act section 107.

